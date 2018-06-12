Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Jun 12 2018
By
AFP

Huh? China stumped by Ivanka Trump's 'Chinese proverb'

By
AFP

Tuesday Jun 12, 2018

Ivanka Trump's family has a lot of fans in China. Her six-year-old daughter, Arabella Kushner, became an online sensation by singing ballads in Mandarin and reciting Chinese poetry. Photo: AFP

Chinese social media users are scratching their heads over a "Chinese proverb" US President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka posted to Twitter as her father prepared for his summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

"'Those who say it can not be done, should not interrupt those doing it.' -Chinese Proverb," Ivanka posted on Monday, the night before her father and Kim came together to seek an end to a tense decades-old nuclear stand-off.

China's internet quickly lit up, puzzled rather than flattered by the reference.

"Our editor really can't think of exactly which proverb this is. Please help!" the news channel for Sina — the company behind Weibo, China's largest Twitter-like platform — wrote on its official social media account.

In thousands of comments on Weibo, users proferred scores of different suggestions without arriving at a consensus.

Some suggested the proverb "the foolish old man removed mountains" — a common phrase used to signify perseverance. It refers to a fable about a man who persisted in his attempt to level a mountain he found inconvenient by dogged digging.

Ivanka Trump's family has a lot of fans in China. Her six-year-old daughter, Arabella Kushner, became an online sensation by singing ballads in Mandarin and reciting Chinese poetry in a video that was shown to President Xi Jinping during Donald Trump's visit to Beijing last year.

But her mysterious proverb was panned on Weibo.

"She saw it in a fortune cookie at Panda Express," one user wrote.

Another said: "It makes sense, but I still don't know which proverb it is."

"One proverb from Ivanka has exhausted the brain cells of all Chinese internet users," a commenter admitted.

Bill Kristol, editor of the US political magazine the Weekly Standard, tweeted a guess that the phrase "seems in fact to be American from the turn of the 20th c.— which makes sense, since its spirit is can-do Americanism".

"But why are Trump WH (White House) aides giving our proverbs to China, increasing our proverb deficit?" he quipped.

Comments

More From World:

Activists protest as Italy prepares to ship migrants to Spain

Activists protest as Italy prepares to ship migrants to Spain

 Updated 38 minutes ago
Former Indian PM Vajpayee ill, admitted to hospital

Former Indian PM Vajpayee ill, admitted to hospital

 Updated 3 hours ago
Trump, Kim hail historic summit despite doubts over agreement

Trump, Kim hail historic summit despite doubts over agreement

 Updated 4 hours ago
Trump says he will stop 'war games' with South Korea

Trump says he will stop 'war games' with South Korea

 Updated 4 hours ago
Kim commits to 'complete denuclearisation of Korean Peninsula' in joint text

Kim commits to 'complete denuclearisation of Korean Peninsula' in joint text

 Updated 7 hours ago
Lebanese man stranded for 42 days in Ecuador airport

Lebanese man stranded for 42 days in Ecuador airport

 Updated 7 hours ago
Four children killed in Orlando hostage situation

Four children killed in Orlando hostage situation

 Updated 7 hours ago
S Korea hails Trump-Kim summit as ‘talks of the century’

S Korea hails Trump-Kim summit as ‘talks of the century’

 Updated 8 hours ago
Shark head found impaled on Australia fence

Shark head found impaled on Australia fence

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM