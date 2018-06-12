Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 12 2018
By
Web Desk

Robin Wright takes centre stage in first look of ‘House of Cards’ season six

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 12, 2018

Robin Wright in the House of Cards season 6. Photo: Netfliz

Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood is making her mark on the presidency in newly released first look images from Netflix’s ‘House of Cards’.

These images come after a short teaser was released in March earlier this year following the exit of Kevin Spacey from the popular show.

Spacey, who played the scheming politician during the first five seasons, was fired after multiple men and women accused him of sexual misconduct in the wake of Harvey Weinstein scandal. 

The sixth and final season of “House of Cards” will revolve around Wright’s Claire in the Oval Office, having taken over the reins from her husband, Frank Underwood. 

Claire Underwood became the President at the end of House of Cards season 6. Photo: Netflix

New cast members for season 6 include Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear and Cody Fern who join Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.

On May 4, the teaser of the season six of the popular showed Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood in the president’s seat.

The last season of House of Cards ended with Claire taking over the presidency from her husband, Frank, and ignoring his desperate calls for a presidential pardon.

"We're just getting started," Claire tells the camera, as the teaser cuts to a title card reading, "Hail to the Chief."

The series, which was created by Beau Willimon, hails from studio MRC. The final season of ‘House of Cards’ will stream on Netflix later this year.

Comments

