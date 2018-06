Kim commits to 'complete denuclearisation of Korean Peninsula' in joint text

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his commitment to "complete denuclearisation of Korean Peninsula", in a joint agreement signed with US President Donald Trump Tuesday.



The text made no mention of US demands for "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation" — jargon for scrapping weapons and committing to inspections — but did restate a vaguer commitment, AFP saw in a photo of the document.

Kim and Trump signed the 'historic' document after their Singapore meeting.



The extraordinary summit — unthinkable only months ago — comes after the two nuclear-armed foes appeared on the verge of conflict late last year as they slung personal insults and Kim conducted nuclear and missile tests.

It was the first-ever meeting between sitting leaders of the two countries and was closely watched around the world.

"We´ll meet again," Trump said after a signing ceremony, standing with Kim on the verandah where they first met. "We will meet many times."

Trump said he 'absolutely' would be willing to invite Kim — whose regime has been criticised for widespread human rights abuses — to the White House.

Earlier, the pair shared warm words and a historic handshake as they sought to confront a nuclear stand-off and enmity stretching back decades.

The two men shook hands for several seconds beneath the white-washed walls of an upscale hotel in neutral Singapore, Trump reaching out to touch the North Korean leader on his right shoulder.

As they sat down for their tete-a-tete, the US leader -- who had said he would know "within the first minute" if a deal would be possible -- predicted a "terrific relationship" with Kim.

In Seoul, South Korean President Moon Jae-in watched live on television, telling his ministers, he "could hardly sleep last night".

After huddling for around 40 minutes, Trump and Kim were joined by senior advisors before breaking for lunch, where prawn cocktail, short-rib confit, soy-braised cod, and vanilla ice-cream were among the options.

The imagery for the high-stakes meeting was undoubtedly positive and Kim Yong-hyun, professor at Dongguk University in Seoul said: "The atmosphere of the summit looks very good."

"It will be hard for this meeting to agree on specific deals but it carries considerable significance as a starting point," he said.