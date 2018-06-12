Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Jun 12 2018
By
AFP

Bangladesh women cricketers get cash promise after Asia Cup triumph

By
AFP

Tuesday Jun 12, 2018

Bangladesh defeated six-times champions India by three wickets in Sunday´s Women's Asia Cup final. Photo: Bangladesh Cricket Board 

DHAKA: Bangladesh showered its women cricketers with cash rewards Tuesday for their upset triumph over India in the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament.

The women´s team defeated six-times champions India by three wickets in Sunday´s final in Kuala Lumpur to claim their maiden title.

Bangladesh became the first side ever to beat India in the group phase of the tournament before repeating the feat in the tense final.

The team returned late Monday to a heroes´ welcome. The Bangladesh Cricket Board announced a 20 million taka ($236,000) cash reward for the team and promised to review salaries.

"Each player will get one million taka ($14,800) as a cash reward," BCB spokesman Jalal Yunus told AFP on Tuesday. About $75,000 will be shared by the coaching and management staff, he added.

The BCB will review the salary and match fees of contracted women players this week, Yunus said.

Currently they earn a maximum 30,000 taka ($445) each month plus $100 as match fee for an international.

On their return the women players were garlanded by a welcoming committee that included government officials and members of the Bangladesh men´s team.

A video of the male cricketers celebrating in the dressing room at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, after bowler Jahanara Alam hit the winning run, went viral on social media.

Jahanara scored two runs off the final ball to take Bangladesh to 113-7 after Bangladesh restricted India to 112-9.

More From Sports:

USA, Canada and Mexico to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

USA, Canada and Mexico to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

Updated 8 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah shrugs off injury to join Egypt training

Mohamed Salah shrugs off injury to join Egypt training

 Updated 19 minutes ago
Lopetegui sacked by Spain on eve of World Cup

Lopetegui sacked by Spain on eve of World Cup

 Updated 39 minutes ago
New Zealand cricket legend Hadlee undergoes cancer surgery

New Zealand cricket legend Hadlee undergoes cancer surgery

 Updated 46 minutes ago
Iran's Queiroz slams Nike over World Cup boots

Iran's Queiroz slams Nike over World Cup boots

 Updated 4 hours ago
Post-Ibramimovic Sweden keeps 'focus' on World Cup: Granqvist

Post-Ibramimovic Sweden keeps 'focus' on World Cup: Granqvist

 Updated 4 hours ago
Salah makes World Cup headlines for Chechnya photo

Salah makes World Cup headlines for Chechnya photo

 Updated 8 hours ago
England agree to handshake as Australia go on charm offensive

England agree to handshake as Australia go on charm offensive

 Updated 8 hours ago
Won't allow contracted players to participate in UAE T20 leagues: PCB

Won't allow contracted players to participate in UAE T20 leagues: PCB

 Updated 19 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM