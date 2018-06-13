Can't connect right now! retry
Nawaz, family on ECL: Interior ministry sends matter to cabinet committee

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jun 13, 2018

Federal Interior Minister Azam Khan has confirmed that he sent the names to the committee and it will mull over them. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has sent the matter of putting Nawaz Sharif and his family on the Exit Control List to the cabinet committee, sources said on Wednesday.

Sources said that the committee comprises an interim interior minister and interim finance minister.

Federal Interior Minister Azam Khan has confirmed that he sent the names to the committee and it will mull over them .

While speaking to Geo News, Azam Khan said that for summoning a session he is checking out the availability of the ministers.

If the minister are available then the session will be summoned immediately otherwise it will be after Eid, said the federal interior minister.

Nawaz, Maryam to reach London on Thursday

Sources also informed that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will reach London tomorrow, where they will stay for five days.

Nawaz and Maryam will spend Eid with Kulsoom Nawaz, who is under treatment currently in London.

NAB requests Interior Ministry to place Nawaz, Maryam on ECL

On Monday, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had requested the Ministry of Interior to place former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz, and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar's names on the ECL.

This was NAB's second letter on the matter. It also requested the interior ministry to place Hasan and Hussain Nawaz on the ECL.

NAB requests Interior Ministry to place Nawaz, Maryam on Exit Control List

This is NAB's second letter on the matter. The anti-graft body in a letter on Feb14 had put forward the same request.

The NAB in a letter on Feb 14 had put forward the same request.

The anti-graft body in its latest letter maintained that: "The matter is agitated again in view of the fact that reference against the subject accused persons are at the final stage of the trial. There is apprehension that they may leave the country to avoid legal outcomes of the judgment which are expected to be announced shortly."

