Can't connect right now! retry
amazing
Wednesday Jun 13 2018
By
AFP

Russia to win first World Cup match, says clairvoyant cat

By
AFP

Wednesday Jun 13, 2018

"Animal oracle" Achilles the cat plumped for a Russian win over the Saudis, choosing a bowl of food bearing the hosts' flag during a ceremony in Saint Petersburg. Photo: AFP

MOSCOW: Russia´s football team has failed to chalk up a single victory in eight months but things could be about to improve -- according to a supposedly clairvoyant cat who predicted a win for the side in the first World Cup match.

Achilles, a deaf white cat who is the official animal soothsayer for the tournament, on Wednesday chose a bowl of food bearing the host´s flag rather than that of Saudi Arabia, who Russia will face on Thursday evening.

The blue-eyed feline is usually part of a team of dozens of cats that guard Saint Petersburg´s Hermitage museum from rodents, but has taken on a new role for the football event.

"Achilles is already used to the public and shouldn´t be too stressed," said vet Anna Kondratyeva, who manages the animals.

The cat follows in the tentacle-prints of Paul the Octopus who became a star in 2010 after predicting winners for that year´s World Cup by choosing one out of two boxes containing food.

Others have made a play to be the next Paul -- including Swiss guinea pig Madame Shiva in 2014 and British Piranha Pele -- but none quite had the mollusc´s foresight.

Earlier in the day the head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill said he would pray for the national team to give a worthy performance.

The hosts, who take on Saudi Arabia in the Thursday curtainraiser, need all the moral support they can get as they come into the event without a win in seven games.

More From Amazing:

Love-struck couple crosses globe taking wedding pics

Love-struck couple crosses globe taking wedding pics

 Updated 14 hours ago
Polish folk instrument revival brings lost music to life

Polish folk instrument revival brings lost music to life

 Updated 5 days ago
The weird to the wonderful— football pitches of the world

The weird to the wonderful— football pitches of the world

 Updated 6 days ago
NASA rover data shows Mars had the ingredients needed for life

NASA rover data shows Mars had the ingredients needed for life

 Updated 6 days ago
‘I am coming if your tea is ready’: Turkish president joins students for Suhoor

‘I am coming if your tea is ready’: Turkish president joins students for Suhoor

 Updated 6 days ago
Pakistanis enchanted by 11-year-old motivational coach

Pakistanis enchanted by 11-year-old motivational coach

 Updated 7 days ago
Pakistan's Kamila Shamsie bags UK's most prominent literary award

Pakistan's Kamila Shamsie bags UK's most prominent literary award

 Updated 7 days ago
'French Spiderman' foiled in Seoul skyscraper attempt

'French Spiderman' foiled in Seoul skyscraper attempt

 Updated 7 days ago
Van Gogh landscape sells for 7 million euros at auction

Van Gogh landscape sells for 7 million euros at auction

 Updated a week ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM