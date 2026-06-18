Pakistan receives seven ancient treasures recovered by Italy

This collage shows ancient artefacts recovered in Italy and returned to Pakistan. — Reporter

The Pakistani embassy has said that seven historic antiquities recovered by Italy's Guardia di Finanza have been officially handed over to Pakistan and arrived in Islamabad today, marking an important step in cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The artefacts were previously handed over to the Consulate General of Pakistan in Milan in April last week following their recovery by Italian authorities.

The items have now been safely transported and officially received in Islamabad after completion of all procedural requirements.

The embassy further noted that the latest repatriation follows an earlier transfer of 90 antiquities in October 2025.

Those artefacts were confiscated in 2007 by Italy's Carabinieri Command for the Protection of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, highlighting a sustained effort to recover illegally trafficked cultural property.

This collage shows ancient artefacts recovered in Italy and returned to Pakistan in November 2025. — Pakistan's Embassy in Rome

It stated that Pakistan and Italy share a longstanding relationship in archaeology and cultural heritage preservation, with both countries recognised globally for their ancient sites, museums, and rich historical repositories. The cooperation continued in archaeological research, capacity building, and professional training in heritage protection, it added.

The statement also recalled Italy's significant academic contributions in Pakistan's archaeological landscape, including the establishment of the Italian Archaeological Mission in Swat in 1955 under Professor Giuseppe Tucci. In recognition of such services, Pakistan awarded him the Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 1959.

It further highlighted that Italian archaeologists Professor Luca Maria Olivieri and Professor Valeria Piacentini were later honoured with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2016 and the Tamgha-e-Pakistan in 2025 respectively, reflecting continued scholarly collaboration between the two countries.

Pakistan underscored its pride as a cradle of ancient civilisations, referencing Mehrgarh in Balochistan, the Indus Valley Civilisation from Mohenjo Daro to Harappa, and the Gandhara Buddhist heritage spanning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Punjab was also noted for historic walled cities, including Multan, the "City of Saints" with a 5,000-year history, and Lahore, whose 4,000-year cultural legacy remains central to the region’s identity.

The embassy thanked Italy's Carabinieri Command, Guardia di Finanza, and the Ministry of Culture's Office of Export Licensing for their cooperation in the recovery, documentation, and successful repatriation of the artefacts.