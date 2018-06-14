Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jun 14 2018
GEO NEWS

Dollar closes at Rs121.39 in interbank market

Thursday Jun 14, 2018

The interbank market witnessed a sharp increase in the US dollar rate taking it to record high Rs122 on Thursday, according to Forex Association of Pakistan. Photo: file

KARACHI: The rate of dollar closed on Rs121.39 in interbank foreign exchange market Thursday, according to State Bank of Pakistan.

Dollar rose to Re1 during the day, also witnessing a sharp increase to Rs122 at one point, states Forex Association of Pakistan. 

On June 11, the US dollar closed at Rs119.84, after reaching a record high of Rs121 earlier in the day, the State Bank of Pakistan said. 

US dollar closes at Rs119.84 in interbank market

The greenback rose sharply, by Rs5.38, to Rs121, earlier in the day

The movement is based on foreign exchange demand-supply gap in the interbank market, the central bank said.

Increasing imports and a widening current account deficit were cited as the possible reasons for the hike in the value of the foreign currency.

Despite the continued growth in exports (13.3 percent in Jul-Apr FY18) and some uptick in remittances, growing imports have pushed the current account deficit to US$ 14.0 billion during the first ten months of FY18, which is 1.5 times the level of deficit realised during the same period last year, SBP said.

The bank said this market-driven adjustment in the exchange rate along with other recent policy measures are expected to contain the imbalances in the external account, thereby containing aggregate demand and also facilitating the prospects for generating non-debt creating inflows.

In March, the US dollar shot up by Rs4.93 in the inter-bank market to hit a high of Rs115.5 before coming down to Rs115 at the close of business.

Since December, the rupee has depreciated by about 14 percent.

