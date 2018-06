Let's take a glance at how the world is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr

Men performs the Eid-Gah, the prayer on the morning of the Eid Al-Fitr celebration, which marks the end of Islam´s holy month of Ramadan at the Rasooli Masjid in Pretoria on June 15, 2018. / AFP

Eid is being celebrated around with much zeal and fervour. Let's take a glance at how the world is celebrating the Muslim festival after the holy month of Ramazan.

Somali Muslims take part in Eid al-Fitr prayer which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan at the football pitch of the Jamacadaha stadium in Mogadishu, on June 15, 2018. / AFP A Lebanese soldier monitor the entrance of Muhammad Al-Amin Mosque, down town Beirut, during the celebrations of Eid al-Fitr on June 15, 2018. Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Fitr marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan./ AFP

A man is reflected in a puddle near the grand mosque in Pristina on June 15, 2018 the day of the Eid al-Fitr prayer which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Pristina, Kosovo. / AFP

Women perform the Eid-Gah, the prayer on the morning of the Eid Al-Fitr celebration, which marks the end of Islam´s holy month of Ramadan at the Rasooli Masjid in Pretoria on June 15, 2018. / AFP

Muslims, including supporters of the Moroccan national soccer team, attend an Eid al-Fitr mass prayer to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 15, 2018. REUTERS