pakistan
Friday Jun 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Former PML-N lawmaker from Lodhran to join PTI: sources

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 15, 2018

Pictured is former PML-N MNA Iqbal Shah who defeated PTI leader Jahangir Tareen's son Ali Tareen in NA-154 Lodhran by-election held in February this year. — Geo News FILE

LODHRAN: Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker from Lodhran Iqbal Shah has decided to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), sources informed Geo News Friday.

Sources said that Shah will formally announce his joining of the PTI at a meeting with Imran Khan after Eid.

Amir Iqbal Shah, former PML-N member of the Punjab Assembly, would also join the PTI, party sources said, adding that the two former legislators were parting ways with the Nawaz-league over issuance of party tickets for the forthcoming elections.

Amir said that they had yet to decide on a party to contest the election from.

It is pertinent to mention here that Iqbal Shah had defeated PTI leader Jahangir Tareen's son Ali Tareen in NA-154 Lodhran by-election held in February this year.

Shah had managed to attain 113,542 votes, while his competitor, PTI's Ali Tareen, contesting his first election on his father’s seat, had secured 85,933 votes.

The seat had fallen vacant in the wake of disqualification of PTI leader Jahangir Tareen by the Supreme Court in December 2017.

Amir Iqbal Shah had won the Punjab Assembly seat PP-207 in 2013 elections.

