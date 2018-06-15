Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Dozens of prisoners freed under Eid remission

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 15, 2018

An outside view of the Adiala prison in Rawalpindi. — Geo News FILE

RAWALPINDI: Dozens of prisoners were released from different jails in the country on Friday under Eid remission announced by President Mamnoon Hussain.

Sixty-seven prisoners were freed from Adiala prison, Rawalpindi, according to Jail Superintendent Saeedullah Gondal said. 

The inmates, who also included the ones serving their terms despite approval of parole, were freed after payment of over Rs1.3 million fines.

Gondal said that another 208 inmates were released on bail granted by different courts, while sentences of 117 prisoners were also reduced.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more than two hundred prisoners involved in minor crimes were released from different jails on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to KP Prisons Department, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Yahya Afridi had directed for the release of prisoners on humanitarian grounds, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Home Department announced a 60-day remission on the occasion of Eid, which resulted in the release of seven prisoners.

The terms of 339 prisoners, incarcerated at jails across the province, were also reduced as a result of the remission.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CJP takes suo motu notice of non-issuance of CNICs to transgender persons

CJP takes suo motu notice of non-issuance of CNICs to transgender persons

Updated 8 minutes ago
Two people drown at Karachi's Hawke’s Bay beach

Two people drown at Karachi's Hawke’s Bay beach

 Updated 14 minutes ago
ECP summons Imran, Shahid Khaqan and Gulalai on same day for scrutiny

ECP summons Imran, Shahid Khaqan and Gulalai on same day for scrutiny

 Updated 31 minutes ago
Unidentified persons kill UC chairperson in Sahiwal

Unidentified persons kill UC chairperson in Sahiwal

Updated 2 hours ago
Weather remains pleasant in most parts of Pakistan on second day of Eid

Weather remains pleasant in most parts of Pakistan on second day of Eid

 Updated 3 hours ago
Man tortures, murders wife over domestic dispute in Lahore's Ghaziabad

Man tortures, murders wife over domestic dispute in Lahore's Ghaziabad

 Updated 6 hours ago
Three shot dead as men open fire in Rohri over couple marrying by choice

Three shot dead as men open fire in Rohri over couple marrying by choice

 Updated 5 hours ago
Autopsy of young man shot dead in Karachi's Mubina Town encounter complete

Autopsy of young man shot dead in Karachi's Mubina Town encounter complete

 Updated 8 hours ago
Imran's supporters are realising they have been duped: Reham

Imran's supporters are realising they have been duped: Reham

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM