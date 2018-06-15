Dozens of prisoners freed under Eid remission

An outside view of the Adiala prison in Rawalpindi. — Geo News FILE

RAWALPINDI: Dozens of prisoners were released from different jails in the country on Friday under Eid remission announced by President Mamnoon Hussain.



Sixty-seven prisoners were freed from Adiala prison, Rawalpindi, according to Jail Superintendent Saeedullah Gondal said.

The inmates, who also included the ones serving their terms despite approval of parole, were freed after payment of over Rs1.3 million fines.

Gondal said that another 208 inmates were released on bail granted by different courts, while sentences of 117 prisoners were also reduced.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more than two hundred prisoners involved in minor crimes were released from different jails on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to KP Prisons Department, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Yahya Afridi had directed for the release of prisoners on humanitarian grounds, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Home Department announced a 60-day remission on the occasion of Eid, which resulted in the release of seven prisoners.

The terms of 339 prisoners, incarcerated at jails across the province, were also reduced as a result of the remission.