Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in IoK: KMS

SRINAGAR: Indian troops martyred one Kashmiri youth in Indian occupied Kashmir's (IoK) Islamabad town on Saturday, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

The troops martyred the youth after opening indiscriminate fire on worshipers after Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Ashajipora area of the town.

Protestors took to streets after the Eid prayers and hoisted Pakistani flags and banners in Srinagar, Sopore, Islamabad, Pulwama, and other parts of the territory.

The protestors also demanded Indian troops to leave IoK without any further delay.

In retaliation, the Indian police personnel fired pellets and tear gas shells, resulting in critically injuring dozens of protestors.

On Thursday, Indian troops had martyred two Kashmiri youth in IoK's Bandipore district during a continued military operation in Panar area of the district.

An Indian defence spokesman claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops.

