Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Youngster allegedly killed in Karachi shooting by police

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jun 16, 2018

DIG East Zulfiqar Larak says five policemen involved in the episode have been taken into custody. — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: A youngster was allegedly killed in shooting by police in Karachi on Saturday.

According to DIG East Zulfiqar Larak, the law enforcers surrounded suspects looting a man inside a car on Abul Hassan Isphahani Road in the city.

Police said the two sides exchanged gunfire, amid which a youngster was killed and another man was wounded. According to the law enforcers, two motorbikes and a handgun was recovered from the scene.

Sources informed Geo News that the deceased, Mohsin Hassan, was a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal area and the only brother of three sisters. He was a student of Bachelor of Commerce.

DIG Larak said that five policemen involved in the episode had been taken into custody.

SSP Malir Adeel Chandio has been appointed investigating officer of the case and the matter is being looked into.

Officials have been trying to ascertain as to whose firing resulted in Mohsin's death.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Two people drown at Karachi's Hawke’s Bay beach

Two people drown at Karachi's Hawke’s Bay beach

 Updated 10 minutes ago
ECP summons Imran, Shahid Khaqan and Gulalai on same day for scrutiny

ECP summons Imran, Shahid Khaqan and Gulalai on same day for scrutiny

 Updated 27 minutes ago
Unidentified persons kill UC chairperson in Sahiwal

Unidentified persons kill UC chairperson in Sahiwal

Updated 2 hours ago
Weather remains pleasant in most parts of Pakistan on second day of Eid

Weather remains pleasant in most parts of Pakistan on second day of Eid

 Updated 3 hours ago
Man tortures, murders wife over domestic dispute in Lahore's Ghaziabad

Man tortures, murders wife over domestic dispute in Lahore's Ghaziabad

 Updated 6 hours ago
Three shot dead as men open fire in Rohri over couple marrying by choice

Three shot dead as men open fire in Rohri over couple marrying by choice

 Updated 5 hours ago
Autopsy of young man shot dead in Karachi's Mubina Town encounter complete

Autopsy of young man shot dead in Karachi's Mubina Town encounter complete

 Updated 8 hours ago
Imran's supporters are realising they have been duped: Reham

Imran's supporters are realising they have been duped: Reham

 Updated 12 hours ago
Police let go suspect who tried to enter Begum Kulsoom's hospital room after warning

Police let go suspect who tried to enter Begum Kulsoom's hospital room after warning

 Updated 19 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM