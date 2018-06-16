Youngster allegedly killed in Karachi shooting by police

DIG East Zulfiqar Larak says five policemen involved in the episode have been taken into custody. — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: A youngster was allegedly killed in shooting by police in Karachi on Saturday.



According to DIG East Zulfiqar Larak, the law enforcers surrounded suspects looting a man inside a car on Abul Hassan Isphahani Road in the city.

Police said the two sides exchanged gunfire, amid which a youngster was killed and another man was wounded. According to the law enforcers, two motorbikes and a handgun was recovered from the scene.

Sources informed Geo News that the deceased, Mohsin Hassan, was a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal area and the only brother of three sisters. He was a student of Bachelor of Commerce.

DIG Larak said that five policemen involved in the episode had been taken into custody.

SSP Malir Adeel Chandio has been appointed investigating officer of the case and the matter is being looked into.

Officials have been trying to ascertain as to whose firing resulted in Mohsin's death.