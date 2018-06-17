Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Jun 17 2018
By
GEO NEWS

India calls off Ramazan ceasefire, to resume military operations in IoK

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jun 17, 2018

NEW DELHI: The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Sunday to end its Ramazan ceasefire in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The Indian home ministry posted on social media that it has decided against extending the ceasefire.

The Indian government had announced to halt all military operations in IoK in respect of the Holy Month of Ramazan.

The news pertaining to the resumption of operation comes a day after Indian troops martyred one Kashmiri youth in Islamabad town on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The troops martyred the youth after opening indiscriminate fire on worshipers after Eid prayers in Ashajipora area of the town. Protesters took to streets after the Eid prayers and hoisted Pakistani flags and banners in Srinagar, Sopore, Islamabad, Pulwama, and other parts of the territory.

On Thursday, a United Nations report accused India of having used excessive force in IoK to martyr and wound civilians since 2016, as it called for an international inquiry into the accusations of rights violations.

The first UN report on human rights in Indian-occupied Kashmir focuses mainly on serious violations in the region from July 2016 to April 2018.

Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in IoK: KMS

Indian troops opened indiscriminate fire on worshipers after Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Islamabad town

Activists estimate that up to 145 civilians were martyred by security forces and up to 20 civilians martyred by armed groups in the same period, it said.

“In responding to demonstrations that started in 2016, Indian security forces used excessive force that led to unlawful killings and a very high number of injuries,” the report said.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein called for maximum restraint and denounced the lack of prosecutions of Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir due to a 1990 law giving them what he called “virtual immunity”.

Comments

More From World:

South Korea, US to announce suspension of major military drills this week

South Korea, US to announce suspension of major military drills this week

 Updated 4 hours ago
Angelina Jolie visits Iraq's Mosul, urges support for rebuilding

Angelina Jolie visits Iraq's Mosul, urges support for rebuilding

 Updated 8 hours ago
Taxi plows into Moscow crowd including soccer fans, injuring eight

Taxi plows into Moscow crowd including soccer fans, injuring eight

 Updated 13 hours ago
Former Trump campaign chief Manafort sent to jail

Former Trump campaign chief Manafort sent to jail

 Updated 14 hours ago
17 dead in Caracas club stampede sparked by tear gas: official

17 dead in Caracas club stampede sparked by tear gas: official

 Updated 15 hours ago
Afghanistan extends ceasefire after Daesh-claimed 'Eid' bomb kills 26

Afghanistan extends ceasefire after Daesh-claimed 'Eid' bomb kills 26

 Updated 12 hours ago
Glasgow blaze guts one of world's top art schools - again

Glasgow blaze guts one of world's top art schools - again

Updated 23 hours ago
Bangladeshi man commits suicide at Makkah's Grand Mosque

Bangladeshi man commits suicide at Makkah's Grand Mosque

 Updated 24 hours ago
Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in IoK: KMS

Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in IoK: KMS

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM