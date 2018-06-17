India calls off Ramazan ceasefire, to resume military operations in IoK

NEW DELHI: The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Sunday to end its Ramazan ceasefire in Indian Occupied Kashmir.



The Indian home ministry posted on social media that it has decided against extending the ceasefire.

The Indian government had announced to halt all military operations in IoK in respect of the Holy Month of Ramazan.

The news pertaining to the resumption of operation comes a day after Indian troops martyred one Kashmiri youth in Islamabad town on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The troops martyred the youth after opening indiscriminate fire on worshipers after Eid prayers in Ashajipora area of the town. Protesters took to streets after the Eid prayers and hoisted Pakistani flags and banners in Srinagar, Sopore, Islamabad, Pulwama, and other parts of the territory.

On Thursday, a United Nations report accused India of having used excessive force in IoK to martyr and wound civilians since 2016, as it called for an international inquiry into the accusations of rights violations.

The first UN report on human rights in Indian-occupied Kashmir focuses mainly on serious violations in the region from July 2016 to April 2018.

Activists estimate that up to 145 civilians were martyred by security forces and up to 20 civilians martyred by armed groups in the same period, it said.

“In responding to demonstrations that started in 2016, Indian security forces used excessive force that led to unlawful killings and a very high number of injuries,” the report said.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein called for maximum restraint and denounced the lack of prosecutions of Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir due to a 1990 law giving them what he called “virtual immunity”.