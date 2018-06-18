Caretaker govt progressing slowly on electoral process: PTI

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Monday expressed reservations with the caretaker government’s progress on the electoral process.

“The caretaker government is progressing very slowly,” the PTI spokesperson said while addressing the media in Islamabad.

Stating that he wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the caretaker government's progress, Chauhdry said, “ECP did not listen to our reservations."

"District administrators are still the same for Sindh and Punjab,” he lamented.

The PTI leader further said, “Police was already de-politicised in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and thus district administrators can not influence elections but in Sindh and Punjab loyalists have been appointed on the top.”

Speaking about the ongoing references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the PTI leader said, “Nawaz and his counsel are resorting to delay tactics.”

Chaudhry further claimed, “Nawaz promised former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Iftikhar Chaudhry that he would make him president but backtracked from his promise.”

“The former CJP turned against Nawaz as a result,” he further upheld.

The PTI leader added, “The entire world is familiar with Iftikhar Chaudhry's character.”

Imran already crying over elections: Marriyum

Pakistan Muslim League-N's (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan over his recent remarks over the scrutiny of his nomination papers.

"Imran should give answers over his nomination papers," Aurangzeb said.

She questioned Imran over his ability to run a country when he could not even give answers in a talk show.

"How can you expect a man who can't answer four questions in a talk show be able to run a country," she asked.

She said Imran has already started crying over the elections that will be held on July 25. "If work had been done in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran would not be crying today," she added.

She further asked the PTI chief to explain why he was not present at the Election Commision today.

Aurangzeb further questioned Khan what he will tell the nation in July and added the nation will vote on performance on July 25.