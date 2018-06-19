Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Jun 19 2018
By
ZHZahid Hussain

China supports Afghan gov’t's decision to extend ceasefire with Taliban

By
ZHZahid Hussain

Tuesday Jun 19, 2018

Afghan President on Sunday extended a ceasefire with Taliban for 10 days/ file photo

BEIJING: The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday appreciated Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s statement of a ceasefire with the Taliban and welcomed his efforts to promote peace in the country.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said China appreciates the Afghan government’s efforts to promote peace in Afghanistan and welcomes the Afghan government’s announcement of an extension of the ceasefire.

China calls on all the parties in the conflict in Afghanistan to achieve domestic reconciliation and peace through dialogue and political negotiation, Geng added.

“China firmly supports the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process and is willing to work with the international community to continue to play a constructive role for an early realisation of peace in Afghanistan,” said Geng.

Afghan President on Sunday extended a ceasefire with Taliban for 10 days, earlier Afghan president announced ceasefire which will last "from the 27th of Ramazan until the fifth day of Eid-ul-Fitr,"

