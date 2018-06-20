Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf resigns from his post

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jun 20, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf stepped down from his post on Wednesday.

"I believe that in the wake of imminent general elections, it would only be correct for me to tender my resignation from constitutional office, lest it be perceived by any party that my continued presence will impede the process of free and fair elections," Ausaf said in his resignation letter to President Mamnoon Hussain.

"The democratic transition, and its preservation, is a cornerstone of our Constitution and our democracy."

Ausaf said that it had indeed been both an honour and privilege to have served this country as the attorney general.

Ausaf was appointed attorney general of Pakistan on March 29, 2016.

The resignation by the attorney general comes hours after the caretaker Punjab government removed Asma Hamid from the post of advocate general of the province.

Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif had appointed Hamid to the post of advocate general Punjab on May 29, two days before the then government’s tenure ended.

Imtiaz Siddiqui is likely to be appointed to the post, according to sources.

Comments

