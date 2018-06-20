Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 20 2018
By
Web Desk

Asma Hamid removed as advocate general Punjab

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 20, 2018

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab government on Wednesday removed Asma Hamid from the post of advocate general of the province.

According to sources, Additional Advocate General Muhammad Shan Gul has been given the additional charge of advocate general Punjab following Hamid’s removal.

Imtiaz Siddiqui is likely to be appointed to the post, sources added.

Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif had appointed Hamid to the post of advocate general Punjab on May 29, two days before the then government’s tenure ended.

PTI protests appointment of new advocate general Punjab

Nasir Mahmood Khosa’s name agreed upon for Punjab caretaker CM Hamid’s appointment was done hours before the Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and followed an ambiguous procedure, the letter said

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had opposed Hamid's appointment saying her family was being rewarded for having personal ties with the Sharif family.

The PTI had expressed its reservations in a letter to the chief election commissioner and caretaker Punjab chief minister.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Karachi court indicts Axact CEO, others in money laundering case

Karachi court indicts Axact CEO, others in money laundering case

 Updated 12 minutes ago
PM Mulk in Karachi on day-long visit

PM Mulk in Karachi on day-long visit

Updated an hour ago
Oil tankers' body given 15 days to move out of Shireen Jinnah Colony

Oil tankers' body given 15 days to move out of Shireen Jinnah Colony

Updated 2 hours ago
Maryam's net assets worth over Rs845 million

Maryam's net assets worth over Rs845 million

Updated 2 hours ago
CJP vows to ensure transparency in allotment, lease of govt land

CJP vows to ensure transparency in allotment, lease of govt land

Updated 2 hours ago
Is anything being done right in Sindh, asks CJP

Is anything being done right in Sindh, asks CJP

 Updated 2 hours ago
Khawaja Haris presents concluding arguments in Avenfield reference

Khawaja Haris presents concluding arguments in Avenfield reference

 Updated 49 minutes ago
Footage of Maqsood’s ‘fake encounter’ in Karachi comes to forefront

Footage of Maqsood’s ‘fake encounter’ in Karachi comes to forefront

 Updated 4 hours ago
Imran appeals against rejection of nomination papers from NA-53

Imran appeals against rejection of nomination papers from NA-53

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM