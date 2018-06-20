Asma Hamid removed as advocate general Punjab

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab government on Wednesday removed Asma Hamid from the post of advocate general of the province.



According to sources, Additional Advocate General Muhammad Shan Gul has been given the additional charge of advocate general Punjab following Hamid’s removal.

Imtiaz Siddiqui is likely to be appointed to the post, sources added.

Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif had appointed Hamid to the post of advocate general Punjab on May 29, two days before the then government’s tenure ended.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had opposed Hamid's appointment saying her family was being rewarded for having personal ties with the Sharif family.

The PTI had expressed its reservations in a letter to the chief election commissioner and caretaker Punjab chief minister.