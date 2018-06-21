Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 21 2018
Renowned Pakistani diplomat Jamsheed Marker passes away

Thursday Jun 21, 2018

KARACHI: Veteran Pakistani diplomat and "the world’s longest serving ambassador" Jamsheed Marker passed away on Thursday in Karachi.

Marker served as Pakistan's top envoy to the United States and more than a dozen other countries for over three decades.

The veteran diplomat was listed in the Guinness Book of Records as having been "ambassador to more countries than any other person" and also for being “the world’s longest serving ambassador”.

Marker with his wife. Photo: Jamsheed Marker/ Herald

The Hilal-e-Imtiaz recipient was also an accomplished cricket commentator and was fluent in English, Urdu, Gujarati, French, German and Russian.

He is survived by his daughter and wife, family sources said.

Marker with former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan. Photo: Jamsheed Marker/ Herald

Marker's funeral ceremony will be held at 3:30pm in Bath Island after which his body will be taken to the Tower of Silence in Mehmoodabad. 

