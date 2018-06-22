Can't connect right now! retry
Joanne Wagner takes charge as US Consul General in Karachi

Friday Jun 22, 2018

Consul General Wagner has also served as Minister-Counselor for Political Affairs at the United States Mission to the European Union. Photo: File

KARACHI: Joanne Wagner, a career member of the United States Senior Foreign Service, on Friday assumed her position as the United States Consul General in Karachi

She most recently served in Washington, DC with the Board of Examiners, helping to select the next generation of US diplomats. Prior to that, CG Wagner was the US Assistance Coordinator in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she was responsible for coordinating US Government support activities with the Ukrainian Government and other donors.

Consul General Wagner has also served as Minister-Counselor for Political Affairs at the United States Mission to the European Union, Deputy Director of the Office of Pakistan Affairs, Deputy Counselor for Political-Military Affairs at the United States Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, and Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy in Bujumbura, Burundi.

Consul General Wagner has a Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University School of Law and a Masters in National Security Strategy from the National War College of the National Defense University. She is a fan of Broadway musicals and the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, as well as an occasional amateur composer, whose first piece debuted at Brussels’ Palais des Beaux Arts with a 100-voice choir and full symphony orchestra.

