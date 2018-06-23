Pakistan's new ambassador presents credentials to US President Trump

Pakistan's new ambassador Ali Jahangir Siddiqui with US President Donald Trump. Photo: Pakistan Embassy in US

WASHINGTON: Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, Pakistan's new ambassador to the United States, presented his credentials to President Donald Trump on Friday, Geo News reported.

During his visit to the White House, Ambassador Siddiqui presented his credentials and related documents to Trump, whereafter he can officially start working as a diplomat.



Siddiqui was named the ambassador on May 8 after Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry, his predecessor, stepped down from the position. The new envoy reached Washington, DC on May 29 and assumed his new role of ambassadorship on May 30.

While Siddiqui has met various leaders and officials since, he can only now, after the presentation of his credentials, officially start working and meet notables as Pakistan's ambassador to the US.