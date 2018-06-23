Can't connect right now! retry
Have not quit politics only resigned as APML chairman: Musharraf

Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf resigned on Friday as chairman of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML). Photo: file

DUBAI: Former president Pervez Musharraf remarked on Saturday that he has only stepped down from the post of All Pakistan Muslim League chairman and not left politics.

His remarks, which were made in a video message, come a day after he resigned from the party chairman post, which was confirmed by party president Dr Mohammad Amjad.

“I have resigned from the post in light of legal advice but have not quit politics,” he said, adding that the Dr Amjad is the new chairman and Mehreen Malik new secretary-general. "The party workers should support them.”

Pervez Musharraf resigns as chairman of All Pakistan Muslim League

APML leader Dr Amjad confirms Musharraf has sent his resignation to ECP

He further remarked that he had hoped to contest in the upcoming General Election 2018 but many hurdles have emerged in his way.

Earlier this week, the Election Commission rejected Musharraf’s nomination papers for NA-1 Chitral, after the Supreme Court withdrew its conditional approval for the former ruler to file nomination papers for the upcoming general election after he failed to appear before the court.

Sources informed Geo News that the party has sent a formal request to the ECP notifying about the change in its chairmanship. Musharraf, despite his resignation, will remain the supremo of APML, they added.

Musharraf founded APML in 2010. Despite the party announcing boycott of the 2013 election just days before the balloting, two of its candidates still contested and won two seats from Chitral.

The retired general was barred from contesting the 2013 election due to cases registered against him.

