Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 22 2018
By
Asiya Ansar
,
Azaz Syed

Pervez Musharraf resigns as chairman of All Pakistan Muslim League

By
Asiya Ansar
,
Azaz Syed

Friday Jun 22, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf has resigned as chairman of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), said APML president Dr Mohammad Amjad.

Dr Amjad told Geo News on Friday that Musharraf has sent his resignation to the Election Commission of Pakistan. It was no longer possible for the former president to run the party from abroad, said the party leader.

Earlier this week, the Election Commission rejected Musharraf’s nomination papers for NA-1 Chitral, after the Supreme Court withdrew its conditional approval for the former ruler to file nomination papers for the upcoming general election after he failed to appear before the court.

Dr Amjad added that Musharraf has nominated him as the new chairman of APML. 

Sources informed Geo News that the party has sent a formal request to the ECP notifying about the change in its chairmanship. Musharraf, despite his resignation, will remain the supremo of APML, they added. 

Musharraf founded APML in 2010. Despite the party announcing boycott of the 2013 election just days before the balloting, two of its candidates still contested and won two seats from Chitral.

The retired general was barred from contesting the 2013 election due to cases registered against him.

More From Pakistan:

Muttahida Qabail Party demands timely election for KP from tribal areas

Muttahida Qabail Party demands timely election for KP from tribal areas

Updated 21 minutes ago
Caretaker govt decides to remove Marvi Memon as BISP chief: sources

Caretaker govt decides to remove Marvi Memon as BISP chief: sources

 Updated 59 minutes ago
Will take final decision on party tickets in three days, says Imran

Will take final decision on party tickets in three days, says Imran

Updated 2 hours ago
Joanne Wagner takes charge as US Consul General in Karachi

Joanne Wagner takes charge as US Consul General in Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI women workers protest in Lahore over allotment of reserved seats

PTI women workers protest in Lahore over allotment of reserved seats

Updated 2 hours ago
Nisar says he is not angry, only differed from Nawaz

Nisar says he is not angry, only differed from Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
IHC dismisses Nawaz's plea seeking joint verdict on NAB references

IHC dismisses Nawaz's plea seeking joint verdict on NAB references

Updated 6 hours ago
Don't like to air party affairs on media: Tareen

Don't like to air party affairs on media: Tareen

Updated 6 hours ago
No competition with person who can't contest election, Qureshi says about Tareen

No competition with person who can't contest election, Qureshi says about Tareen

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM