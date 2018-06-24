Sheikh Rasheed kicks off election campaign on motorcycle

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed kicked off his election campaign on Sunday.



The AML chief, who set off on a tour of his constituency on a motorcycle, while speaking to media men said that he is thinking of replacing his party symbol from the current pen and a bottle of ink to a motorcycle.

“When I come into power, I will ensure the completion of Nullah Leh Highway Express project and Ghazi-Barotha Hydropower Project,” Rasheed added.

“I will also bring back the looted wealth of thieves,” he stressed.

Rasheed further expressed confidence that he will get a ‘record’ number of votes from both his Rawalpindi seats (NA-60 and NA-62).

“AML and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will win all seats from Rawalpindi,” he claimed.

The AML chief further said, “No matter what the situation, elections need to be held.”

Rashid will be contesting the general election 2018 from two Rawalpindi constituencies — NA-60 and NA-62.

PTI has not fielded its candidates against Rashid in both the constituencies. However, the AML chief is competing against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Barrister Danial Chaudhry for the NA-62 seat.