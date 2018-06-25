Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jun 25 2018
By
Riaz Shakir

Court orders Meesha Shafi to reply by July 5 to Ali Zafar's defamation suit

By
Riaz Shakir

Monday Jun 25, 2018

LAHORE: A sessions court in Lahore on Monday asked singer-cum-actor Meesha Shafi to reply by July 5 to a Rs1 billion defamation case filed against her by Ali Zafar.

During the hearing, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Shehzad Ahmed, Ali's counsel, Rana Intezar Hussain, argued that Meesha "levelled false and baseless allegations of harassment” against his client.

Ali’s counsel told the additional sessions judge, “Meesha did not apologise despite being sent a legal notice.”

Urging the court to direct the singer-cum-actor to pay Rs1 billion in defamation charges, Ali’s counsel said, “She levelled allegations against my client for cheap publicity.”

On Saturday, Ali submitted a defamation suit to a district court against Meesha.

The suit, claiming damages of Rs1 billion, was filed under the Defamation Ordinance 2002. 

In April, Meesha Shafi took to Twitter to publicly accuse Ali Zafar of physically harassing her on "more than one occasion".

Ali Zafar files Rs1bn defamation suit against Meesha Shafi

The suit, claiming damages of Rs1 billion, has been filed under the Defamation Ordinance 2002

"This happened to me despite the fact I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind!" her statement had read.

Ali, on the other hand, had "categorically" denied the allegations and threatened to take legal action against the actress.

"I intend to take this through the courts of law, and to address this professionally and seriously rather than to lodge any accusations here," the singer had said on Twitter.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Couldn't secure enough seats in 2013 due to lack of experience: Imran

Couldn't secure enough seats in 2013 due to lack of experience: Imran

 Updated 44 minutes ago
MQM-P suspends basic membership of Shahid Pasha

MQM-P suspends basic membership of Shahid Pasha

 Updated 48 minutes ago
SIUT’s 50th batch of volunteers awarded certificates

SIUT’s 50th batch of volunteers awarded certificates

 Updated 2 hours ago
Dar seen avoiding journalists' queries in London

Dar seen avoiding journalists' queries in London

 Updated 2 hours ago
Sindh education dept seeks extension in summer vacation

Sindh education dept seeks extension in summer vacation

 Updated 2 hours ago
NAB arrests PML-N's Qamarul Islam in Saaf Pani Company case

NAB arrests PML-N's Qamarul Islam in Saaf Pani Company case

 Updated 27 minutes ago
Kulsoom’s condition deteriorating due to infection: Nawaz

Kulsoom’s condition deteriorating due to infection: Nawaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
PPP finalises manifesto for General Election 2018

PPP finalises manifesto for General Election 2018

 Updated 4 hours ago
ISPR warns citizens of individuals impersonating as army officers

ISPR warns citizens of individuals impersonating as army officers

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM