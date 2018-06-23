Ali Zafar files Rs1bn defamation suit against Meesha Shafi

LAHORE: Renowned singer Ali Zafar has submitted on Saturday a defamation suit to a district court against fellow singer Meesha Shafi, who had accused Zafar of sexual harassment through a Twitter post.

The suit, claiming damages of Rs1 billion, has been filed under the Defamation Ordinance 2002.

In the notice, the singer said that Shafi damaged his reputation through false allegations.

“That the tweet dated 19.04.2018 and the Instep Article dated 21.04.2018 are false, slanderous, and defamatory statements, stand published and originate from the defendant, therefore, have caused tremendous injury to the Plaintiff’s reputation, good will, livelihood; being attempts to tarnish the good image of the plaintiff. As the defamatory statements are patently false, it can only be concluded that this malicious campaign has been launched against the plaintiff as part of a motivated conspiracy to tarnish the plaintiff’s good image through making false accusations. The defendant has associated herself with the global #MeToo movement, with one of the launchers of the #MeToo movement ‘Rose McGowan’ labeling the defendant as ‘a heroine for our times’."

In the breakdown of the Rs1 billion damages, the notice read: “Be that as it may, that due to the defamatory campaign being spearheaded by the defendant, the plaintiff besides special damages in case of defamation further suffered the following damages:

Mental torture 2 crores

Loss of contacts 8 crores

Loss of reputation/ goodwill 50 crores

Loss of business opportunities 40 crores”

Earlier, Meesha Shafi had received a legal notice sent by Ali Zafar’s counsel asking the singer-cum-actor to delete her tweet alleging harassment and issue an apology on Twitter, failing which he will file a Rs1 billion defamation case against her.

The letter, a copy of which was available with Geo News, demanded Meesha to delete her tweet in which she alleged Ali sexually harassed her on more than one occasion. The notice also sought “an apology using the same social media platform of Twitter proclaiming our client’s innocence.”

In April, Meesha took to Twitter to publicly accuse Ali of physically harassing her on "more than one occasion".

"This happened to me despite the fact I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind!" her statement had read.

Ali, on the other hand, had "categorically" denied the allegations and threatened to take legal action against the actress.

"I intend to take this through the courts of law, and to address this professionally and seriously rather than to lodge any accusations here," the singer had said on Twitter.