Monday Jun 25 2018
SIUT’s 50th batch of volunteers awarded certificates

Monday Jun 25, 2018

The closing ceremony of the program was presided over by Director SIUT Professor Adib Rizvi, prominent social worker Kishwer Zehra founder of student volunteer program of SIUT, photo: SIUT 

KARACHI: The certificate awarding ceremony of students who partook in the voluntary summer program was held at Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), marking the end for the 50th batch doing week-long exercise of community services, a press release said on Monday.

“These week-long programs, which are organised by SIUT, are conducted during the summer and winter vacations for the educational institutions of the country with an aim to motivate and train students to perform civic duties and community services for the society at large,” read the statement.

The closing ceremony of the program was presided over by Director SIUT Professor Adib Rizvi, prominent social worker Kishwer Zehra founder of student volunteer program of SIUT.

Highlighting the importance of volunteerism in society, Prof. Adib Rizvi reminded the volunteers that they have heavy responsibility on their shoulders as they to tackle a variety of issues which are confronted to society. ranging from poverty, well-being and health care of people. He said the basic principles of any community services is based on compassion and commitment.

Kishwar Zehra also underscored the importance of social responsibility in any society and asked the volunteers that benefits of their training program must go to the people particularly those who are less privileged. She said "serving the people is like a worship".

Professor Anwar Naqvi recounted the background of SIUT volunteer program and an overwhelming response which was always received from public.

During the training which spanned for 30 hours, the students of high school, intermediate and O/A level hailing from all major schools and colleges were attached with various departments including OPD's, radiology, clinical laboratory, oncology, dialysis, transplantation, lithotripsy, medical and surgical sciences.

The participants also interacted with the admitted patients as well as outpatients and children.

A number of 176 students participated in the program, making a grand total of 6,136 students who have so far benefited from this program since its inception in 2006.

The certificate awarding ceremony included junior and senior volunteers’ speeches, patient performances, life stories of transplant/ dialysis patients and certificate and gifts distribution, said the press release.

Concluding ceremony was largely attended by teachers, parents, students and staff members of SIUT including doctors.

