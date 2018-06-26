Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to get engaged next month?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the 2016 Met Gala. Photo: MET Gala

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas will be reportedly getting engaged next month.

According to Filmfare, the Quantico actress who is currently in India with Jonas will be engaged by July end or August of this year.

The couple who met at last year's MET Gala has since then been spotted together multiple times, prompting fans to believe that they might actually be dating.



Earlier this month, 35-year-old Chopra attended a wedding at the Jonas clan, followed by the two jetting to India where the Close singer met with Chopra's mother.

Chopra currently stars as FBI agent Alex Parris in ABC thriller Quantico and will next share the screen with Salman Khan in Bharat.