Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 26 2018
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to get engaged next month?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 26, 2018

Priyanka Chopra and  Nick Jonas met at the 2016 Met Gala. Photo: MET Gala 

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas will be reportedly getting engaged next month.

According to Filmfare, the Quantico actress who is currently in India with Jonas will be engaged by July end or August of this year.

The couple who met at last year's MET Gala has since then been spotted together multiple times, prompting fans to believe that they might actually be dating.

Earlier this month, 35-year-old Chopra attended a wedding at the Jonas clan, followed by the two jetting to India where the Close singer met with Chopra's mother. 

Chopra currently stars as FBI agent Alex Parris in ABC thriller Quantico and will next share the screen with Salman Khan in Bharat.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Ishaan, Janhvi set dance floor on fire in Dhadak’s latest track

Ishaan, Janhvi set dance floor on fire in Dhadak’s latest track

 Updated 12 minutes ago
'Load Wedding' teaser offers a reason to 'live, love and dance'

'Load Wedding' teaser offers a reason to 'live, love and dance'

 Updated 4 hours ago
It's challenging at times but we're never scared, shares PIA's female pilot duo

It's challenging at times but we're never scared, shares PIA's female pilot duo

 Updated 8 hours ago
Farhan Saeed to sing PTI's official election campaign song

Farhan Saeed to sing PTI's official election campaign song

 Updated 9 hours ago
David Lynch walks back Trump praise: 'You are causing suffering'

David Lynch walks back Trump praise: 'You are causing suffering'

 Updated 11 hours ago
Grammy top categories expand to eight nominees in diversity push

Grammy top categories expand to eight nominees in diversity push

 Updated 12 hours ago
Trend alert: Sarees get a modern twist

Trend alert: Sarees get a modern twist

 Updated yesterday
Russell Crowe to play late Fox chief Roger Ailes in new series

Russell Crowe to play late Fox chief Roger Ailes in new series

 Updated yesterday
Movie academy invites 928 new members in diversity push

Movie academy invites 928 new members in diversity push

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM