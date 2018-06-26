Can't connect right now! retry
Punjab caretaker govt bars local representatives from election campaigns

Tuesday Jun 26, 2018

Residents ride on a motorbike past election campaign signs along a road in Lahore on September 10, 2017. Photo: Reuters

LAHORE: The Punjab caretaker government on Tuesday barred local representatives from participating in election campaigns.

As per a notification issued by the provincial caretaker government, participation of local representatives in election campaigns will be a violation of the code of conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“Mayors, deputy mayors, chairmen and vice-chairmen cannot participate in election campaigns,” the notification said.

Further, district councilors, municipal committee members and UC chairmen have also been barred from taking part in election campaign for General Election 2018 scheduled for July 25.

Legal action will be taken against those who violate the ECP code of conduct, the notification warned. 

