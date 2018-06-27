Can't connect right now! retry
GEO NEWS

Sharmila, other ex-officials fail to return government-owned vehicles

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jun 27, 2018

Caretaker Information Minister Jameel Yousuf has stepped up his efforts to get back his department’s vehicles, which are being used by former officials of the provincial government beyond their official entitlement. Photo: File
 

KARACHI: Former information advisor Sharmila Faruqui — along with other ex-officials of the Sindh government — has failed to return official vehicles, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

Caretaker Information Minister Jameel Yousuf has stepped up his efforts to get back his department’s vehicles, which are being used by former officials of the provincial government beyond their official entitlement. 

Yousuf has said that a statement to the Supreme Court, claiming that the government-owned vehicles have been returned is incorrect. Most of the official vehicles are being used by former government officials arrested on charges of corruption. 

Govt-owned luxury vehicles hidden after SC sought details, reveals CJP

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has taken suo motu notice on use of luxury vehicles in government departments

Last week, the Supreme Court also suspended the operation of provincial government’s notification allowing renting out the government-owned luxury vehicles to former ministers and officers from whom they were withdrawn on the order of the apex court. 

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, had issued the order while hearing a matter pertaining to the use of luxury official vehicles by the former ministers and officers beyond their entitlement.

