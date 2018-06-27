Can't connect right now! retry
Eating paan part of our culture, PTI’s Imran Ismail responds to Shehbaz’s remarks

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail hit back at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif for his “paan-chewing Karanchi” comment.

Shehbaz caused a storm on social media a day earlier as during his visit to the metropolis he vowed to turn “paan-chewing Karanchi” into Lahore.

The comment did not go down well with many as paan is considered a part of Karachi culture.

PTI’s Imran Ismail was quick to point that out to Shehbaz as in a video message he said, “Shehbaz Sharif Sb you came to Karachi today and the residents welcomed you but you called us 'Karanchiwalas' and 'paanwalas'.”

“Eating paan is a part of our culture,” Ismail asserted in the video.

The PTI leader also questioned Shehbaz, “We eat paan — what is your issue with it?”

“You are dreaming of winning in Karachi and mocking its people,” he further said.

“There is no space for you to contest from Karachi. We will defeat you and Karachi rejects you,” the PTI leader maintained.

Ismail concluded, “The Karachi you are mocking is the one that feeds Pakistan and the country’s economy depends on it and had you known this you would not have said what you did.”

Shehbaz held marathon meetings and rallies on Monday and Tuesday as he launched his party’s election campaign from the metropolis. 

The PML-N president promised to solve Karachi’s problems if elected again. 

