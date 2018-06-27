Nasser Khan Janjua resigns as National Security Adviser

LAHORE: Lieutenant General (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua resigned from his position as National Security Adviser (NSA) on Wednesday.



Janjua had been appointed NSA during ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif's tenure in October 2015.

Caretaker prime minister Nasirul Mulk has accepted Janjua's resignation, according to the National Security Division.

Janjua served as the Quetta corps commander and National Defence University president before retiring from the army.

On June 22, the caretaker premier had removed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marvi Memon as the chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

According to sources, the interim government took the decision over criticism from different political quarters for not replacing a PML-N nominee.

The same day, the federal cabinet accepted the resignation of Bait-ul-Mal Managing Director Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh, also a PML-N nominee.



The cabinet, in the meeting chaired by PM Mulk, approved to give the additional charge of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal to additional secretary Cabinet Division.