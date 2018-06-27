Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 27 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nasser Khan Janjua resigns as National Security Adviser

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jun 27, 2018

LAHORE: Lieutenant General (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua resigned from his position as National Security Adviser (NSA) on Wednesday.

Janjua had been appointed NSA during ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif's tenure in October 2015. 

Caretaker prime minister Nasirul Mulk has accepted Janjua's resignation, according to the National Security Division.

Janjua served as the Quetta corps commander and National Defence University president before retiring from the army. 

On June 22, the caretaker premier had removed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marvi Memon as the chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Caretaker govt decides to remove Marvi Memon as BISP chief: sources

The interim govt has taken the decision over criticism from different political quarters, sources said

According to sources, the interim government took the decision over criticism from different political quarters for not replacing a PML-N nominee.

The same day, the federal cabinet accepted the resignation of Bait-ul-Mal Managing Director Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh, also a PML-N nominee.

The cabinet, in the meeting chaired by PM Mulk, approved to give the additional charge of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal to additional secretary Cabinet Division.

Comments

Maryam to contest polls from NA-127 Lahore: sources

 Updated 46 minutes ago
SC orders notifying Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief in two days

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz, Pervaiz Rasheed review protest plans over recent NAB actions

 Updated 2 hours ago
PPP to win again from Sindh, Murad Ali Shah hits back at Shehbaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
PPP names candidates for national, provincial seats from Punjab

 Updated 2 hours ago
Tribunal rejects nomination papers of Nisar Khuhro for PS-11

 Updated 4 hours ago
NAB once again summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

 Updated 4 hours ago
ECP rejects PTI's request to extend polling time

 Updated 4 hours ago
SC to announce verdict in Daniyal Aziz contempt case tomorrow

 Updated 5 hours ago
