Friday Jun 22 2018
Caretaker govt decides to remove Marvi Memon as BISP chief: sources

GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 22, 2018

The caretaker premier has decided to remove Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Marvi Memon as the chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme.

According to sources, the interim government took the decision over criticism from different political quarters.

A summary regarding Marvi’s removal as the BISP chief has been sent to President Mamnoon Hussain, sources said.

An earlier report on the matter stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party wrote to the chief election commissioner seeking Marvi’s removal from the position.

The letter by PPP stated that Marvi did not resign like other cabinet members when the five-year term of the PML-N government dissolved end May, and continued to work as the chief of BISP.

The BISP is a highly influential programme that disburses money to millions of families and can be easily manipulated for the upcoming elections, the letter stated.

A PML-N supporter and formerly an MNA continues to hold the office of the chairperson, which is tantamount to pre-poll rigging, it further read.

Therefore, it was asked Marvi be told to resign and a senior bureaucrat takes over as the BISP chairperson until the new government is formed. 

