Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Jun 27 2018
By
AFP

Japan father who caged mentally ill son gets suspended sentence

By
AFP

Wednesday Jun 27, 2018

Yamasaki, from the western city of Sanda, was found guilty of confining his son, now 42, for five years until this year. His son is now in the care of local authorities. Representational image 
 

TOKYO: A Japanese father who kept his mentally ill adult son in a cage for decades received a suspended jail term on Wednesday, a court spokeswoman said.

While the court found 73-year-old Yoshitane Yamasaki guilty, the judge also criticised authorities for failing to help him care for his son, who had been violent towards his parents.

Yamasaki, from the western city of Sanda, was found guilty of confining his son, now 42, for five years until this year. His son is now in the care of local authorities.

Yamasaki has confessed to caging his son for more than two decades but prosecutors only pursued five years of the crime because of the statute of limitations, local media said.

Judge Kimikazu Murakawa sentenced him to one year and six months in prison, suspended for three years, according to a spokeswoman at the Kobe District Court.

Defence lawyers had argued for leniency because Yamasaki sought but did not receive public assistance.

His son was reportedly forced to live inside a wooden cage — one metre (3.3 feet) high and 1.8 metres wide — built in a prefabricated hut next to the main house.

Yamasaki and his wife, who died in January, allowed their son to stay in the main building with them for about 12 hours every other day, according to the Kobe Shimbun newspaper.

The couple reportedly confined their son after violent episodes, including one in which he bit his mother.

The case became public in January, when Yamasaki consulted local officials about care for his ailing wife and again raised his son's situation.

Yamasaki said he showed the cage to local officials around 1993 to seek advice, but received no feedback, Kyodo News agency reported.

The judge, while condemning Yamasaki, said local authorities had failed to provide support.

"No empathy can be extended as confining the victim for such a long time could have been avoided," the judge said, according to the Kobe newspaper.

But, he added, "the local community had a duty to take central roles as a safety net to allow those in need of assistance to live their lives with dignity."

"And the community as a whole lacked this awareness," the judge said.

Comments

More From World:

Swiss government rejects proposed burqa ban

Swiss government rejects proposed burqa ban

 Updated 3 hours ago
Deadly strikes hit rebel south Syria after assault on city begins

Deadly strikes hit rebel south Syria after assault on city begins

 Updated 3 hours ago
Myanmar military officers should be tried for crimes against humanity: Amnesty International

Myanmar military officers should be tried for crimes against humanity: Amnesty International

 Updated 6 hours ago
Britain's Prince William enters occupied West Bank to meet Palestinian president

Britain's Prince William enters occupied West Bank to meet Palestinian president

 Updated 6 hours ago
Japanese blogger stabbed to death after giving lecture on online abuse

Japanese blogger stabbed to death after giving lecture on online abuse

 Updated 6 hours ago
Child kidnap rumours spark five more Indian mob attacks

Child kidnap rumours spark five more Indian mob attacks

 Updated 7 hours ago
US judge orders separated families be reunited

US judge orders separated families be reunited

 Updated 11 hours ago
Afghan peace process result of recent developments: Lodhi

Afghan peace process result of recent developments: Lodhi

Updated 10 hours ago
Items worth $273m seized from premises linked to Malaysia ex-PM: police

Items worth $273m seized from premises linked to Malaysia ex-PM: police

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM