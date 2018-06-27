Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Jun 27 2018
By
REUTERS

Britain's Prince William enters occupied West Bank to meet Palestinian president

By
REUTERS

Wednesday Jun 27, 2018

Britain's Prince William is seen during a visit to Beit Ha'ir Museum in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 27, 2018. Photo: Reuters

Britain's Prince William travelled to the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Wednesday to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

William, on the first official British royal visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories, will see Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

The prince met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday in Jerusalem.

William arrived in Israel from Jordan on Monday evening without his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, who gave birth to their third child two months ago.

He overnighted in Jerusalem at the King David Hotel, former headquarters of the British administration during the mandate in Palestine before the creation of the State of Israel in 1948.

On Thursday, he is to complete his stay by visiting historical and religious sites in Jerusalem.

"We know this is not a time when we can celebrate progress in the Middle East peace progress, but we believe that engagement is just as important in challenging times as it is in good times," Philip Hall, Britain´s consul general in Jerusalem, told journalists on Monday.

Britain’s Prince William visits Israel Holocaust memorial

Officials stressed the visit of the future king was non-political and focused on building relations with young people

"We know some of the politics are difficult, but this is not a political visit."

Israel defines Jerusalem as its "eternal and indivisible" capital, while the Palestinians see east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

Trump´s decision in December to recognise Jerusalem as Israel´s capital sparked Arab outrage, and the May inauguration of the US embassy in the city coincided with bloody border protests in the Gaza Strip.

Some right-wing Israeli politicians have criticised the fact William´s visit to east Jerusalem is being organised by the British consulate, which deals with the Palestinians.

Hall said they were following ‘decades’ of rulings in the United Nations that declare east Jerusalem, including the Old City, part of the occupied Palestinian territories.

"There is no change in the position."

Israel seized the West Bank and east Jerusalem from Jordan in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Official visits by British royals are organised at the request of the UK government.

Other members of William´s family — including his father Prince Charles — have made unofficial visits to Israel and east Jerusalem in the past.

Comments

More From World:

Swiss government rejects proposed burqa ban

Swiss government rejects proposed burqa ban

 Updated 3 hours ago
Deadly strikes hit rebel south Syria after assault on city begins

Deadly strikes hit rebel south Syria after assault on city begins

 Updated 3 hours ago
Myanmar military officers should be tried for crimes against humanity: Amnesty International

Myanmar military officers should be tried for crimes against humanity: Amnesty International

 Updated 6 hours ago
Japanese blogger stabbed to death after giving lecture on online abuse

Japanese blogger stabbed to death after giving lecture on online abuse

 Updated 6 hours ago
Japan father who caged mentally ill son gets suspended sentence

Japan father who caged mentally ill son gets suspended sentence

 Updated 7 hours ago
Child kidnap rumours spark five more Indian mob attacks

Child kidnap rumours spark five more Indian mob attacks

 Updated 7 hours ago
US judge orders separated families be reunited

US judge orders separated families be reunited

 Updated 11 hours ago
Afghan peace process result of recent developments: Lodhi

Afghan peace process result of recent developments: Lodhi

Updated 10 hours ago
Items worth $273m seized from premises linked to Malaysia ex-PM: police

Items worth $273m seized from premises linked to Malaysia ex-PM: police

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM