Bilawal to unveil ‘revolutionary’ PPP manifesto today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will unveil the party's manifesto for the 2018 general elections in a press conference at the Islamabad Press Club later today.



This will be the party’s 10th manifesto during the last five decades and the first to be presented by Bilawal since he took over the reins. The first ever PPP manifesto was unveiled by the party's founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for the 1970 general elections.

The PPP, in a statement earlier this week, said its latest manifesto will include revolutionary steps and programmes for the people of Pakistan.

Among the party's priorities is youth employment and empowerment, agricultural development, energy and water crisis solutions, and creation of a separate Saraiki province, sources said.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, in a statement on Wednesday, dubbed the upcoming manifesto as "revolutionary".

The former president told media that the party's struggle is aimed at achieving a bright future for the masses.

"PPP's manifesto is in light of the late Benazir's philosophy," he said. "Our mission is to materialise the dreams of Bhutto."

Zardari said that the romance between masses and the late Bhutto will remain established till the Day of Judgment.

"We will win elections with the power of the masses," he added.