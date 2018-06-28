NAB has its own mandate, don’t want to indulge in blame game: law minister

Interim information and law minister Ali Zafar. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Ali Zafar, the caretaker minister for information and law, said on Thursday that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) works according to its own mandate and system.



He added that the interim government does not wish to become part of any ‘blame game’.

Addressing the media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan, he asserted that the government cannot interfere in the legal actions that NAB takes. He added that institutions should undertake all actions that are within the framework of the law.

He was referring to NAB's recent action against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders, in specific the bureau's recent decision to bring back former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's sons from London to appear in corruption cases against them.

In his remarks, Zafar said the responsibility of providing funds for the upcoming general election rests with the government, adding that the July 25 polls should be on time, peaceful and transparent.

Explaining that several polling stations have been declared sensitive, he assured that the public will be informed of any and all threats in case such information is received.

Zafar also stated that an assurance cannot be given that there will be no power cuts on polling day as the country suffers from line losses.