PTI issues ticket to Manzoor Wattoo’s son, daughter

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf issued on Thursday party tickets to Pakistan Peoples Party’s former Punjab chapter president Manzoor Wattoo’s son and daughter.



PTI Spokesman Fawad Chaudhry confirmed issuance of tickets to the former PPP leader's children.

Wattoo’s son Jahangir Wattoo has been issued a ticket for PP-185 Okara, while daughter Rubina Shaheen has been given a ticket for PP-186 Okara.

It is pertinent to mention that here Manzoor Wattoo will contest the election as an independent candidate.