Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 28 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PTI issues ticket to Manzoor Wattoo’s son, daughter

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 28, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf issued on Thursday party tickets to Pakistan Peoples Party’s former Punjab chapter president Manzoor Wattoo’s son and daughter.

PTI Spokesman Fawad Chaudhry confirmed issuance of tickets to the former PPP leader's children.

Wattoo’s son Jahangir Wattoo has been issued a ticket for PP-185 Okara, while daughter Rubina Shaheen has been given a ticket for PP-186 Okara.

It is pertinent to mention that here Manzoor Wattoo will contest the election as an independent candidate. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NACTA writes to SBP to unfreeze Ahmed Ludhianvi’s bank accounts

NACTA writes to SBP to unfreeze Ahmed Ludhianvi’s bank accounts

 Updated 43 minutes ago
New history of poll rigging being created, alleges Nawaz

New history of poll rigging being created, alleges Nawaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
High-level Chinese military delegation to soon visit Pakistan, India

High-level Chinese military delegation to soon visit Pakistan, India

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan Army promotes 37 brigadiers to major general rank

Pakistan Army promotes 37 brigadiers to major general rank

 Updated 3 hours ago
Will continue to compete till the last ball, says Imran

Will continue to compete till the last ball, says Imran

 Updated 4 hours ago
Police rescue kidnapped sisters from Khanewal

Police rescue kidnapped sisters from Khanewal

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC bars private schools from charging fees for summer break

SC bars private schools from charging fees for summer break

 Updated 5 hours ago
NAB questions Zaeem Qadri in Saaf Pani company case

NAB questions Zaeem Qadri in Saaf Pani company case

 Updated 5 hours ago
Shehbaz demands 'level playing field' for all political parties

Shehbaz demands 'level playing field' for all political parties

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM