Naegleria claims another life in Karachi

KARACHI: A 26-year-old man became the latest victim of naegleria fowleri, the ‘brain-eating amoeba’, in Karachi, Geo News reported Thursday.



The man, who lived in Shadman Society area of Malir, passed away in a private hospital.

Naegleria fowleri, which is found in freshwater, has claimed four lives in Karachi this year, it was reported.

Doctors and health experts say naegleria usually enters the brain and attacks the nervous system when infected water is ingested through the nasal cavity while bathing, swimming or performing ablution.

The deadly amoeba survives on bacteria in warm waters and can only be decimated through proper chlorination or boiling of water.