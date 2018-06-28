Pope appoints 14 new cardinals

Pope Francis. — Geo News screengrab

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis appointed 14 new cardinals Thursday, a diverse selection from all over the world including Iraq, Pakistan, Madagascar and Japan.



In the event of a conclave to name a new pope, 11 of the new 14 cardinals being under 80 years of age would be eligible to take part. The ceremony was still underway.

The appointments came as the Argentine pontiff gradually shapes a less European college of cardinals whose members are often committed to peace or social justice.

Among the new "princes" was Iraq's Louis Sako who often met Pope Francis to discuss the situation in the war-torn country and the plight of the dwindling Christian community.

From Pakistan comes Joseph Coutts of Karachi who promotes dialogue between Christians and Muslims.

Desire Tsarahazana from Toamasina in Madagascar was the only African among the new cardinals.

The Pope also appointed Thomas Aquinas Manyo from Osaka in Japan.

Among the three Latin American prelates is Archbishop Pedro Barreto of Huancayo, Peru.

Barreto has fought for the rights of the communities living in the Amazon forest and received death threats for denouncing working conditions in illegal mines.

Seven European cardinals were also appointed, including Italy's Giuseppe Petrocchi, archbishop of L'Aquila, a city destroyed nine years ago by a violent earthquake.

As well as having the key role of choosing a new pope, cardinals often also hold the highest administrative offices in the church.

Pope Francis, the first head of the church from Latin America, is 81 and was named in 2013 after his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI stood down citing advancing age.