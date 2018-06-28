Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Jun 28 2018
By
AFP

Melania Trump back on US border to meet immigrant children

By
AFP

Thursday Jun 28, 2018

US First Lady Melania Trump arrives at Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona, to visit migrant facilities in the area. Photo: AFP

TUCSON: US First Lady Melania Trump returned to the US border region Thursday for her second trip in a week to meet undocumented child immigrants as the US-Mexico border crisis rages.

In Tucson, Arizona, Trump is due to visit a Customs and Border Patrol facility and have a roundtable discussion with Border Patrol, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the US Marshals Service and a local rancher for insights into the situation on the ground.

The first lady's husband, President Donald Trump, has made an about-face to end the practice of separating migrant families -- but about 2,000 children remained separated from their parents, according to official figures released last weekend.

A Republican "compromise" bill reforming US immigration law in a bid to resolve the crisis failed spectacularly in Congress on Wednesday, with 121 votes to 301.

Last week at a federally-funded facility in McAllen, Texas, the first lady asked how she could "help these children to reunite with their families as quickly as possible."

Comments

More From World:

EU leaders agree on migration after late-night summit

EU leaders agree on migration after late-night summit

 Updated 4 hours ago
After shooting, US reporters work to 'put out paper'

After shooting, US reporters work to 'put out paper'

 Updated 4 hours ago
Unable to find lost boys, Thai police drop survival packages into cave

Unable to find lost boys, Thai police drop survival packages into cave

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nigerian oil tanker fire kills nine in commercial capital Lagos

Nigerian oil tanker fire kills nine in commercial capital Lagos

 Updated 7 hours ago
Police say gunman in Maryland newsroom shooting is 'white', 'adult male'

Police say gunman in Maryland newsroom shooting is 'white', 'adult male'

 Updated 12 hours ago
At least five dead, over 20 wounded in Maryland newsroom shooting

At least five dead, over 20 wounded in Maryland newsroom shooting

 Updated 11 hours ago
High-level Chinese military delegation to soon visit Pakistan, India

High-level Chinese military delegation to soon visit Pakistan, India

 Updated 18 hours ago
Ten dead as ethnic violence flares in Ethiopia

Ten dead as ethnic violence flares in Ethiopia

 Updated 19 hours ago
Pakistani priest among Pope Francis' 14 newly-appointed cardinals

Pakistani priest among Pope Francis' 14 newly-appointed cardinals

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM