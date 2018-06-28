Melania Trump back on US border to meet immigrant children

US First Lady Melania Trump arrives at Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona, to visit migrant facilities in the area. Photo: AFP

TUCSON: US First Lady Melania Trump returned to the US border region Thursday for her second trip in a week to meet undocumented child immigrants as the US-Mexico border crisis rages.

In Tucson, Arizona, Trump is due to visit a Customs and Border Patrol facility and have a roundtable discussion with Border Patrol, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the US Marshals Service and a local rancher for insights into the situation on the ground.

The first lady's husband, President Donald Trump, has made an about-face to end the practice of separating migrant families -- but about 2,000 children remained separated from their parents, according to official figures released last weekend.

A Republican "compromise" bill reforming US immigration law in a bid to resolve the crisis failed spectacularly in Congress on Wednesday, with 121 votes to 301.

Last week at a federally-funded facility in McAllen, Texas, the first lady asked how she could "help these children to reunite with their families as quickly as possible."