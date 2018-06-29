Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jun 29 2018
GEO NEWS

Intermittent rainfall turns weather pleasant in Lahore

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 29, 2018

LAHORE: The city and its surroundings continued to experience intermittent rain into the night, which turned the weather pleasant after a months-long spell of heat, Geo News reported.

Intermittent rainfall persisted in the 'City of Gardens', with the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasting light drizzle to gentle rainfall in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Bahawalpur.

On the other hand, rain in the Gilgit-Baltistan division has limited tourism and tourist-related activities, with mountaineers having suspended their season's adventures until the weather clears up,

