Police arrest Lahore man who allegedly raped six-year-old stepdaughter

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 29, 2018

LAHORE: Authorities arrested Thursday night a man from Lahore's Badami Bagh area for allegedly raping his minor stepdaughter, Geo News reported, citing police and rescue services.

According to police, the alleged rapist — identified as Sabir — sexually abused his six-year-old stepdaughter, who was left physically and mentally scarred after the horrendous ordeal.

The survivor sustained fractures in her skull as well as both of her arms, police said. Ahsan Saif, the superintendent of police (SP) of operations for the City district, added that the medical report of the minor confirmed broken bones.

After obtaining the survivor's medical report and arresting the alleged rapist, the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau took over the custody of the minor.

