Friday Jun 29 2018
Passing out ceremony held at Razzaqabad training centre in Karachi

Friday Jun 29, 2018

Recruits at the passing out ceremony at Razzaqabad training centre. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: The passing out parade ceremony for the 38 batch of police recruits was held at Police Training Centre Razzaqabad on Friday morning.

Inspector General (IG) of Police Sindh Amjad Javed Saleemi was the guest of honour at the passing out event. He was joined by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Balochistan Ashraf Zubair and Commandant Razzaqabad Training Centre Tanveer Alam, among others.

Recruits at the passing out ceremony at Razzaqabad training centre. Photo: Geo News

The passing out batch consisted of 700 men and women, with 217 women taking part in the passing out parade.

Out of 483 men passing out, 213 belonged to Balochistan while 270 of those were from Sindh.

Speaking at the passing out ceremony, IG Sindh Saleemi said the men and women passing out had successfully taken part in a three-month robust training program.

Inspector General (IG) of Police Sindh Amjad Javed Saleemi speaking at the passing out ceremony. Photo: Geo News 
 

He added, he was proud of the youth that was passing out today and would be taking on crime in the city.

Saleemi also congratulated the training officers involved and hoped that the newly-inducted policemen and women will make them proud.  

