MQM split could lead to clashes in Karachi ahead of election: Azam Khan

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker interior minister Mohammad Azam Khan on Sunday said the rift within Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) can lead to clashes in Karachi during the general election.



“Although there is peace in the metropolis right now, the split within MQM could lead to clashes,” the caretaker interior minister said while speaking to Geo News regarding the general election scheduled for July 25.

“Politicians should refrain from personal attacks against each other,” Azam stressed.

Stating that the election process across the country will be monitored from a control room in Islamabad, the caretaker interior minister said, “Some districts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are sensitive.”

Azam further said, “We will hold a meeting through National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) with heads of political parties on the code of conduct for the election.”

My team and I do not have any political agenda: Dr Hasan Askari

Meanwhile, caretaker Punjab chief minister Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi said neither he nor his team has any political agenda.

"I have never been involved in practical politics nor want to be," the caretaker Punjab chief minister said while speaking to the media in Lahore.

Dr Askari assured, "I will do my best to fulfill the responsibility given to me."

Stating that they are working as a team to ensure a free and fair election, Dr Askari said, "We are providing full support to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)."

"Administrative changes have been made on a provincial level to ensure the transparency of the election," he added.