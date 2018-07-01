Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jul 01 2018
By
Web Desk

MQM split could lead to clashes in Karachi ahead of election: Azam Khan

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 01, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker interior minister Mohammad Azam Khan on Sunday said the rift within Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) can lead to clashes in Karachi during the general election.

“Although there is peace in the metropolis right now, the split within MQM could lead to clashes,” the caretaker interior minister said while speaking to Geo News regarding the general election scheduled for July 25.

“Politicians should refrain from personal attacks against each other,” Azam stressed.

Stating that the election process across the country will be monitored from a control room in Islamabad, the caretaker interior minister said, “Some districts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are sensitive.”

Azam further said, “We will hold a meeting through National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) with heads of political parties on the code of conduct for the election.” 

My team and I do not have any political agenda: Dr Hasan Askari

Meanwhile, caretaker Punjab chief minister Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi said neither he nor his team has any political agenda.

"I have never been involved in practical politics nor want to be," the caretaker Punjab chief minister said while speaking to the media in Lahore.

Dr Askari assured, "I will do my best to fulfill the responsibility given to me."

Stating that they are working as a team to ensure a free and fair election, Dr Askari said, "We are providing full support to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)."

"Administrative changes have been made on a provincial level to ensure the transparency of the election," he added.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Rajan Bakhsh Gilani, PPP's Raja Abdul Ghaffar have joined PTI: Qureshi

Rajan Bakhsh Gilani, PPP's Raja Abdul Ghaffar have joined PTI: Qureshi

 Updated 39 minutes ago
ECP reminds Punjab government to provide security to candidates

ECP reminds Punjab government to provide security to candidates

 Updated 27 minutes ago
CJP orders completion of Rawalpindi's Mother and Child Hospital in 18 months

CJP orders completion of Rawalpindi's Mother and Child Hospital in 18 months

 Updated 2 hours ago
Imran Khan to address public gathering in Bannu today

Imran Khan to address public gathering in Bannu today

Updated 3 hours ago
Two British mountaineers stranded on Hunza valley rescued

Two British mountaineers stranded on Hunza valley rescued

 Updated 6 hours ago
PML-N's Multan candidate says slapping incident 'result of misunderstanding'

PML-N's Multan candidate says slapping incident 'result of misunderstanding'

 Updated 8 hours ago
Caretaker government hikes fuel prices ahead of election

Caretaker government hikes fuel prices ahead of election

 Updated 14 hours ago
Zulfiqar Ali Shah posted as principal secretary to Sindh governor

Zulfiqar Ali Shah posted as principal secretary to Sindh governor

 Updated 15 hours ago
Sanaullah Abbasi takes charge as IG Gilgit Baltistan

Sanaullah Abbasi takes charge as IG Gilgit Baltistan

 Updated 17 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM