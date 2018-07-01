Nawaz says hope for fair, transparent elections ending

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif remarked on Sunday that the hope for fair and transparent general election is ending.



While speaking to media in London, he said: “the nation will not allow polls to be rigged at any cost.”

"The recent events are quite saddening. I am going through a rough phase," he said, adding that he would've returned to Pakistan if his wife was suffering from a minor illness.

"I will return once my wife feels better," he remarked.

When asked to comment on remarks made by former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar, Nawaz said that Nisar's words were "hurtful and saddening."

However, he refused to comment on Nisar’s statements, claiming that he has bigger and better things to think about.

Earlier in the day, Nisar had said that Nawaz Sharif has been showing enmity, not him.

The disgruntled PML-N leader was speaking to Geo News, where he alleged that the PML-N gave tickets to ‘those who verbally abused Nawaz’.

Nisar said that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said to him before going to London that the party ticket issue was resolved.

He further said that now he has taken a separate path from the PML-N and there is no going back.

Nisar said that he only asked the party leadership to not go into confrontation with the judiciary and Army.

“When did I speak against the party? When did I not stand with the PML-N?” said the disgruntled PML-N leader.