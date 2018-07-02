MQM-P convenor inaugurates party's primary election cell in Karachi

KARACHI: The top official of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) inaugurated the political party's primary election cell Saturday night here in the metropolis' North Nazimabad area, Geo News reported.



On the occasion, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the MQM-P's convenor, said people who believe that the political party has been weakened would know the public's decision on July 25.

Separately, some people staged a protest outside the party's office, with the demonstrators lamenting that they were not provided with proper water supply or basic amenities and that no effort was made to remove garbage.

