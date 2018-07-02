MQM-P convenor inaugurates party's primary election cell in Karachi

Monday Jul 02, 2018
KARACHI: The top official of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) inaugurated the political party's primary election cell Saturday night here in the metropolis' North Nazimabad area, Geo News reported.
On the occasion, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the MQM-P's convenor, said people who believe that the political party has been weakened would know the public's decision on July 25.
Separately, some people staged a protest outside the party's office, with the demonstrators lamenting that they were not provided with proper water supply or basic amenities and that no effort was made to remove garbage.
Comments