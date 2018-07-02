Hamza to lead Maryam Nawaz’s campaign in NA-127

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif will lead the election campaign of former first daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif in National Assembly constituency NA-127 Lahore.



Maryam is currently in London, along with the PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, to look after ailing Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Sources have informed that the duo is expected to return to Pakistan in a week.

The decision to return to Pakistan was made after consultation with senior leaders of the PML-N as well as pressure from some party workers, sources disclosed.

Meanwhile, addressing a meeting party office bearers from NA-127, Hamza said that a comprehensive policy had been made, adding that he had assigned duties to the workers.

“Metro bus and orange line train were given by the PML-N. We have to defeat the ones who betray,” he added.

During the meeting, the participants also prayed for the recovery of Kulsoom Nawaz.