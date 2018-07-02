Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jul 02 2018
By
Rashid Saeed

Special anti-polio campaign begins in nine districts of Balochistan

By
Rashid Saeed

Monday Jul 02, 2018

The campaign targets to vaccinate 1.18 million children in the province/ file photo 

QUETTA: The anti-polio campaign has started in the nine districts of Balochistan from Monday, while the campaign will spread to 14 more districts from July 9.

The special campaign against polio kick-started today and according to Emergency Operation Centre for Polio, the campaign will cover Quetta, Mastung, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Jafafrabad, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Suhbatpur and Kalat districts.

The campaign targets to vaccinate 1.18 million children in the province and for the purpose 3,416 teams have been constituted.

This campaign will continue in Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Suhbatpur, Mastung, and Kalat till July 5.

Whereas, the campaign will continue in the high–risk areas such as Quetta, Pishin and Qilla Abdullah until July 8.

The 14 districts in which the anti-polio campaign will start include Duki, Qilla Saifullah, Zhob, Sherani, Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Moosa Khel, Harkhan, Sibbi, Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Harnai, Ziarat and Bolan.

All the arrangements have been completed for the anti-polio campaign. It is pertinent to mention that in the current year, three polio cases emerged from the province’s Duki province. 

