Sindh Water Commission gives three months to industries for installing treatment plants

The head of Sindh Water Commission warns that if treatment plants were not installed then industrial units would be sealed. — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: The head of Sindh Water Commission, Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim, gave on Monday three months' time to industries for installation of water treatment plants and issued a written verdict in this regard.



The commission's head, in the verdict, warned that if treatment plants were not installed within three months then the industrial units would be sealed.

It also summoned the federal energy secretary on the next hearing regarding the supply of water and making treatment plants functional.

In today's hearing, representatives of over 35 industries, including the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), appeared before the commission.

On the occasion, the DHA representatives submitted a work plan and an affidavit relating to treatment plants.

It was said in the affidavit that water from DHA Phase-5, 6 and 8 won't be drained into the sea after April 2019, while for other phases the water would be treated through TP-4.

The head of the water commission ordered DG Port Qasim to ensure drainage through sewerage pipeline and if it was not available then the pipeline be laid within two months.

Moreover, Justice (retd) Muslim ordered establishment of a public tank in Baldia Town Sector 4 within a week.